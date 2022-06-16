Here's what Elon Musk just told Twitter employees

When it comes to legal but potentially harmful speech, Musk told Twitter employees, that people should be allowed to say what they want.

But that's different from Twitter promoting that speech, Musk said, according to the source.

Users have the right to filter out content they don't want to see, he added. Musk said the standard is much more than not offending people, it's that they are entertained and informed.

Musk reiterated a sentiment he made online earlier that if 10% of the far left and far right are upset, Twitter is doing the right thing.

Addressing the topic of inclusion and diversity, Musk said the most inclusive thing to do would be to get all humans on Twitter.

He said he believes in strict meritocracy.

—Lauren Feiner