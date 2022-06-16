GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker admits having 2 more 'secret' children — now says he has 4 kids

Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks during a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee from Georgia for the U.S. Senate, confirmed that he has two more previously unknown children, adding another "secret" child that the former football star admitted to earlier this week.

Walker now says he has four kids, only one of whom was previously known.

Walker's disclosure is the second time this week the former star professional football player, who has been repeatedly publicly critical of African American absentee fathers, has been forced to admit he had children out of wedlock after media reports of their existence.

Until earlier this week, Walker, whose candidacy to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, has been heavily backed by former President Donald Trump, had only publicly mentioned his 22-year-old son Christian Walker.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast revealed Walker had a "secret" 10-year-old son he hasn't played an active role in raising.

On Thursday morning, The Daily Beast revealed he had a third son, who is 13 years old now, out of wedlock. In the same article, the outlet also reported Walker has a now-adult daughter who he had when he was about 20 years old and a star running back on the University of Georgia football team.

Walker's campaign told CNBC on Thursday that the ages of the children as reported by The Daily Beast were correct.