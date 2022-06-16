How President Biden's Ocean Reform Act could impact shipping and inflation

Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, November 22, 2021.

President Biden is signing the bipartisan Ocean Reform Act on Thursday afternoon, the first major revision of U.S. maritime regulation since the Shipping Act of 1984. The Biden administration says the new law will help reduce costs for families and ensure fair treatment for American businesses including the agriculture industry.

The bill addresses the high detention and demurrage (late fees) charged by the ocean carriers and terminals which are paid by importers and exporters. These charges are then passed on to the consumer, adding to inflation.

The Federal Maritime Commission, the agency in charge of the facilitation of U.S. waterborne trade, will now have more tools so it can move forward on recommendations made by FMC Commissioner Rebecca Dye in her two-year fact-finding investigation into ocean shipping supply chain issues during the pandemic. There is also additional legislation protecting the U.S. importer or exporter from any retaliation.

"I am bullish on the bill restoring credibility to the supply chain," said Dan Maffei, chairman of the FMC. "In terms of detention and demurrage (D&D) charges, [the bill] gives us the authority we need. We don't want to go too far. Not all D&D charges are unreasonable."

Terminals filled with containers are being used as storage because of the lack of warehouse space, and carriers need to have the ability to charge these fees, Maffei said, but they must be charged in a reasonable way that incentivizes movement.

"We will write the best rule we can to mandate that, and we will monitor the industry and adjust it if we need to. You don't know until you do it. This legislation is not the end all be all, but it will restore confidence in the supply chain," he said.

Another key piece to the law is the ocean carriers providing a detailed quarterly inventory of their loaded exports, loaded imports, and empty export containers.

As CNBC previously reported, ocean carriers have been denying U.S. loaded exports in favor of sending back empty containers only to be filled with Chinese exports. In a recent investigation, the two ocean carriers who refused the most loaded U.S. exports were the Chinese government-owned and operated OOCL and COSCO.