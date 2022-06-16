CNBC Investing Club

Procter & Gamble is a recession-resistant stock, but inflation is still a problem

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
View of Dawn dish soap liquid at Stop & Shop Supermarket.
Ron Adar | LightRocket | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubThere's more to a big Alphabet price target cut than just the headline — here's why
Zev Fima2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're dipping into today's market sell-off with one small buy of an energy stock
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — Will Powell follow steps of former Fed heads?
Jim Cramer
Read More