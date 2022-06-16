Jan. 6 committee will invite Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to testify on emails with Trump lawyer Eastman

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot said Thursday that the panel will invite Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify about her involvement in efforts to reverse Donald Trump's presidential election loss.

The planned invitation of Ginni Thomas came a day after a report that the committee had obtained emails between her and John Eastman, a lawyer who was advising Trump on the 2020 election. Eastman was a leading proponent of a plan to have Trump and others pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification by Congress of President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

"We think it's time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chair, to reporters on Thursday.

Thompson said that the planned invitation is based on "information we have come upon."

An aide to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, said Cheney also agrees that it is time for Ginni Thomas to be interviewed by the panel.