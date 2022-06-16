Jan. 6 committee will invite Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to testify on emails with Trump lawyer Eastman
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot said Thursday that the panel will invite Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify about her involvement in efforts to reverse Donald Trump's presidential election loss.
The planned invitation of Ginni Thomas came a day after a report that the committee had obtained emails between her and John Eastman, a lawyer who was advising Trump on the 2020 election. Eastman was a leading proponent of a plan to have Trump and others pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification by Congress of President Joe Biden's electoral victory.
"We think it's time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chair, to reporters on Thursday.
Thompson said that the planned invitation is based on "information we have come upon."
An aide to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, said Cheney also agrees that it is time for Ginni Thomas to be interviewed by the panel.
The Washington Post, citing people involved in the panel's probe, said that Thomas' involvement in the bid to reverse Trump's loss were more extensive than had been previously known.
The New York Times separately reported that Eastman had told another pro-Trump lawyer and Trump campaign officials on Dec. 24, 2020, claimed to be aware of a "heated fight" among Supreme Court justices over whether that court should consider cases involving Trump's bid to overturn election results in several key states.
Eastman previously served as a Supreme Court clerk to Justice Thomas.
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Brian Schwartz contributed to this article.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.