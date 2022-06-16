Kevin O'Leary says he won't be buying bonds for now

Investors are "going to get hurt" if they're in long duration bonds right now, says venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary. His comments come hours after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points — the central bank's most aggressive hike since 1994. "I wouldn't be buying bonds here," O'Leary, who is chairman at O'Leary Ventures, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. "I'm not going to deploy capital at 3-and-a-quarter percent for 10 years. That's a horrible return when the markets have traditionally given me 6-9%," he said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recently spiked to its highest level in 11 years as investors braced for more aggressive monetary policy tightening from the U.S. central bank to combat soaring inflation. It later retreated from those levels and last sat at 3.372%.

"Is there anything on the fixed income scale that I think makes sense? Not yet," O'Leary said. "Right now, I favor equities, particularly the 100 companies within the S&P 500 that have very strong balance sheets. Very strong cashflows, distributing dividends that have not yet seen this so-called recession," the investor said. Global markets have tumbled in recent weeks as investors scramble for safety against a backdrop of growing concerns — from aggressive policy tightening in the U.S. to a global recession, and the economic impact of China's prolonged lockdowns as Beijing continues to stick to its zero-Covid strategy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped into bear market territory earlier this month, and remains down more than 20% so far this year.