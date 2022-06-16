'Numbers don't lie': Kevin O'Leary says there's no evidence of a recession right now

The U.S. economy is much stronger than people think, and there's "no evidence" of an impending slowdown or recession yet, says celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary.

"I'm not saying we won't get one, but everybody that's saying it's coming around the corner next week is just wrong," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"There's no data, there's no evidence, there's no numbers, there's no inclination on the consumer to slowdown yet," he said.

The chairman of O'Shares ETFs said he's invested in a wide range of sectors, from commercial kitchens and wireless charging to gym equipment and greeting cards. And he hasn't seen "any indication" of a recession.

"I see their tear sheets each week. We don't see slowdown yet," he said, referring to a document summarizing key information about a company. "I think I'll be one of the first to see it. I'm sort of a canary in the coal mine in that respect."

He said consumption is still doing well at the moment.

U.S. GDP declined 1.5% in the first quarter of the year despite strong consumer spending because of weakness in business and private investment.