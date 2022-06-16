Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Adobe and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell.

Adobe — Shares of the software company dropped about 4% after its forecast came in lighter than expected. Adobe cited foreign exchange rates and the war in Ukraine as negatives for its outlook. The company's second-quarter results did top estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Roku — The streaming video stock jumped more than 4% after Roku and Walmart announced a partnership. As part of the deal, Roku viewers will be able to purchase products in certain ads on their Roku device through Walmart's e-commerce platform.

United States Steel — The steel stock jumped more than 7% after releasing earnings estimates for the second quarter that were much higher than expected, thanks in part to strength in its flat-rolled steel segment. U.S. Steel said it now expects to earn between $3.83 and $3.88 per share, after adjustments, in the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet's StreetAccount had penciled in EPS of $3.29.