Treasury yields fall after Fed hikes rates by most since 1994

Treasurys



The central bank's aggressive move to rein in inflation came after the U.S. consumer price index rose by an annual 8.6% in May, its largest year-on-year increase since 1981. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee reiterated the Fed's commitment to stabilizing inflation and indicated that a stronger path of rate increases lies ahead. Officials also cut their 2022 economic growth outlook to just 1.7% from 2.8%. The move gave a bounce to risk assets, but analysts were divided as to the market implications and the scale of the likely recession coming down the pike.