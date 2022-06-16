UK bolsters gas stockpile for winter with Ukraine war squeezing supply and sending prices soaring

Russia is a significant supplier of oil and gas. A number of major economies have formulated plans to reduce their reliance on Russian hydrocarbons following its invasion of Ukraine. Sean Gladwell | Moment | Getty Images

Norwegian energy firm Equinor said Thursday it would deliver extra gas to the U.K.'s Centrica over the next three winters, as countries in Europe look to shore up their supplies amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Equinor, which the Norwegian state has a 67% stake in, said the new agreement would add roughly 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year to an existing bilateral contract with Centrica, the U.K.'s biggest supplier of gas and electricity to consumers via British Gas. In its own statement, Centrica said it would now buy 10 bcm of gas a year from Equinor. "Against a difficult geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, this supply deal will provide further energy security for the UK," it said. "This new gas supply agreement will see Equinor deliver to Centrica sufficient gas over the coming three winters to heat an additional 4.5 million homes," the company added.

Loading chart...

Concerns related to both the energy transition and energy security have been thrown into sharp relief by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the price of both oil and gas continuing to surge in recent months. On Thursday, Dutch TTF Gas Futures for July 2022 were trading at around 145 euros per megawatt hour, compared to 71.66 euros at the start of the year. Russia is a significant supplier of both oil and gas, and a number of major economies have formulated plans to reduce their reliance on its hydrocarbons in recent months. The U.K. has previously said Russian imports represented less than 4% of its total gas supply in 2021, but the agreement between Equinor and Centrica highlights the importance of securing deals amid an environment of continued uncertainty and volatility. In a video message tweeted out on Thursday morning, Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K.'s business and energy secretary, addressed the new reality many countries were facing following the conflict in Ukraine. "When we look at Russia, we look at Ukraine, we look at gas demand, it's vitally important to get imports from allied countries such as Norway."