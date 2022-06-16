CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Will Powell follow steps of former Fed heads?

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking at a news conference on interest rates, the economy and monetary policy actions, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, June 15, 2022.
  • The great conundrum: If Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell can be like former head Alan Greenspan in 1994 then the market is buy. But if he remains committed to no more 75-basis-point hikes (like the one on Wednesday), which is what he sounded like, then we will just keep going down and the sellers of bonds and stocks will be right.

