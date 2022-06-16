CNBC Pro

What to own during a recession: These stocks have a good track record during downturns

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

CNBC ProAutoZone and Gilead are among stocks that historically outperform during bear markets
Fred Imbert4 hours ago
CNBC ProThese stocks could end up the big winners and losers with the Fed set to boost rates again
John Melloy
CNBC ProThese beaten-down global tech stocks have strong fundamentals — and analysts love them
Zavier Ong
Read More