Dubai’s famous boozy brunches get a reboot as Saturday becomes the new Friday

They say it's risky playing with a winning formula — especially when that formula results in massive revenue for Covid-battered restaurants and is one of the pillars of a country's tourism offering.

So, when the UAE government announced it was shifting its weekend from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday to align with global markets at the start of the year, Dubai's hotels were quick to reassure its fun-loving residents that their greatest fear hadn't been realized — brunches weren't "over," they were just moving to Saturday.

Brunches in Dubai are legendary and have always been unapologetic in their sheer extravagance. Traditionally starting at around 12.30 p.m. and finishing some time after 4.30 p.m., these all-you-can-eat and drink get-togethers bolster Dubai's image as a Champagne bottle popping, sunshine soaking, lobster cracking, party playground.

In reality, brunches are a much-anticipated end-of-week treat for the city's hardworking residents — and make no mistake, despite the designer labels and bumper to bumper supercars, this is a city where people work extremely hard for their tax-free dirhams.

In a recent study by mobile tech company Kisi, Dubai came out highest for most overworked population in the category of work intensity, meaning full-time employees often work 48 hours per week.

The UAE is tackling this issue of work-life balance and the government recently rolled out a 4.5-day working week for Emirati government employees, meaning they now get a half day Friday with time for worship and family gatherings on the Islamic holy day.

However, most of the expat dominated private sector will still work the full day on a Friday — hence restaurants switching brunches to a Saturday — a change that Dubai's foodies appear to have adjusted to with a shrug.

In fact, the only serious problem hungry weekenders now have is which brunch to choose from, with lashings of new options right across the emirate such as Bleu Blanc at the newly opened The St. Regis Downtown Dubai. Guests there can tuck into extravagant creations such as a wagyu beef doughnut with truffle mayo and enjoy endless Champagne for 700 UAE dirhams ($191) a head.

Not to mention old school "classic" brunches like Bubbalicious at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi resort, where diners can unleash their tastebuds across three restaurants and an enormous outdoor terrace for 695 dirhams with unlimited fizz, including an enormous fresh seafood display topped up with lobster, crab, prawns, mussels, and piles of freshly shucked oysters.

"I don't think people needed the slightest encouragement to go back to brunches after the weekend change," David Tully, head of media at Dubai's Middlesex University, told CNBC.

"They could switch brunches to Tuesdays and folks would find a way — Dubaians just can't say no to a pricey, excessive smorgasbord. Covid can't destroy a time-honored tradition, nothing breaks the brunch stride in this town."

The American expat added: "I think Aristotle called it Catharsis — after the slog of the work week, people need a little Dionysian excess on the weekend to let off some steam."