Black personal finance influencers are making financial freedom a focus this Juneteenth

Social influencers focused on financial education for the Black community are emphasizing a message of financial freedom this Juneteenth as the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

"I definitely feel the Juneteenth remembrance should have a level of economic understanding as a part of it," Rashad Bilal of the Earn Your Leisure podcast told CNBC. "But I think the problem with holidays is that no matter what it is Christmas, Easter, New Year's, everything is just made as a celebration, and you lose the meaning of it."

Bilal, a former financial advisor, added: "The importance of freedom both economically and social on Juneteenth is something that people should keep in mind every single day."

Earn Your Leisure, which is focused on financial literacy, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and is part of a growing movement of content creators providing insight and tips on the markets, real estate, crypto currency, entrepreneurship and more.

"Let's see where it goes. Maybe it's not just this holiday or a week or Black History Month. What if we can have this economic conversation on a daily basis?" said Earn Your Leisure's Troy Millings, a former physical education teacher.

They're also making an explicit link between goals of financial freedom today and the economic impact slavery had on America and its Black citizens.

"Understand that people literally died for finances. That's what slavery was really about. It was a financial system that was put in place for free labor," Bilal said. "So when you see our ancestors actually sacrificed their lives and that was done for economic empowerment, it forces you to look at your finances. You don't want to just waste your money. You can actually use that money to change the trajectory of your family."

Black Americans are at a disadvantage when it comes to wealth. According to a Federal Reserve study released in 2020, the median net worth of Black families in the United States was about $24,000. The approximate median net worth for white families was $188,000.

Other influencers spreading the economic emancipation message this Juneteenth include Ian Dunlap aka The Master Investor, Kezia Williams, the Wall Street Trapper, Philip Michael and Ross Mac. They have millions of social media followers, and each has their own niche but the same goal of helping the Black community balance their books and build wealth.

Dunlap told CNBC that he thinks economic freedom is just as important as social justice. "If we have don't have economic freedom and financial literacy we truly do not have justice," he said.

Dunlap is urging Black Americans to pay special attention to a 2017 report that forecasts the median wealth of Black households will fall to $0 by 2053 and look for opportunities to invest. "I don't want our people, our kids, our grandchildren to become destitute and that's the challenge we face if we don't collectively take action," he said.