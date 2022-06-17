Ukraine should become a membership candidate to join the EU, commission says

The European Commission on Friday recommended that Ukraine becomes a membership candidate to join the EU — albeit on the understanding that the war-ravaged country carries out a number of important reforms.

The opinion from the commission, the executive arm of the EU, comes ahead of high-level discussions in Brussels, Belgium about Ukraine's potential membership.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine should be welcome as a candidate country — referring to a legal term that means a nation has officially started an accession path to full membership.

Wearing a yellow blazer over a blue shirt to represent Ukraine's colors, von der Leyen said at a press conference that the commission had one clear message for Kyiv. "And that is, yes, Ukraine deserves [the] European perspective. Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country."

"This is on the understanding that good work has been done, but important work also remains to be done," von der Leyen said.

She added that the entire process was "merit based."

"So it goes by the book, and therefore progress depends entirely on Ukraine. It is Ukraine that has it in their hands and what could be better to shape your own future," she added.

It is the first step in what is set to be a long and difficult road for Ukraine. Even with the commission's backing, it will likely be years before member states are given the opportunity to approve Kyiv's accession — to a large extent because Ukraine will have to implement economic and political reforms to comply with European rules.

The country is also battling Russia, with no end in sight to a conflict that some have warned could become a "war of attrition."

Ukraine had asked to join the 27-member European Union just days after Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who visited Kyiv in a show of solidarity Thursday, all threw their support behind Ukraine joining the EU. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had a "clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family."

However, there are a number of other issues to take into account; not least the fact that several other nations are also keen to join.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine, and Georgia, which borders Russia and was partially invaded by the Kremlin in 2008, have also asked to join the bloc in the wake of the Russian invasion.

The commission also said that Moldova should become an EU membership candidate on Friday. However, the executive said Georgia needed to meet certain conditions first.