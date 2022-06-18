Bitcoin sinks below $20,000 as crypto meltdown intensifies

Crypto investors are grappling with aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a worsening liquidity crunch.

Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark on Saturday, extending a brutal slide in cryptocurrencies.

The price of bitcoin fell 9% in 24 hours to $19,217.81, according to Coin Metrics data. The last time bitcoin fell below that level was December 2020.

Ether, the second-largest token, plunged 10% to $997.75, its lowest level since January 2021.

Crypto investors are grappling with aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a worsening liquidity crunch that has pushed major players into financial difficulty.

The Fed on Wednesday hiked rates by 75 basis points, its biggest increase since 1994. That has led to a retreat from risky assets of all stripes, including stocks and crypto.

Elsewhere, the crypto space is still reeling from the fallout of the $60 billion collapses of two major tokens last month.