Inflation and recession fears are squeezing some industries more than others

A woman pushes a shopping cart through the grocery aisle at Target in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as Americans brace for summer sticker shock as inflation continues to grow. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

People still appear willing to shell out to travel, go to the movies and have a drink or two, even as surging prices and fears of a recession have them pulling back in other areas. How people spend their money is shifting as the economy slows and inflation pushes prices higher everywhere including gas stations, grocery stores and luxury retail shops. The housing market, for example, is already feeling the pinch. Other industries have long been considered recession proof and may even be enjoying a bump as people start going out again after hunkering down during the pandemic. Still, shoppers everywhere are feeling pressured. In May, an inflation metric that tracks prices on a wide range of goods and services jumped 8.6% from a year ago, the biggest jump since 1981. Consumers' optimism about their finances and the overall economy sentiment fell to 50.2% in June, its lowest recorded level, according to the University of Michigan's monthly index. As gas and food prices climb, Brigette Engler, an artist based in New York City, said she's driving to her second home upstate less often and cutting back on eating out. "Twenty dollars seems extravagant at this point for lunch," she said. Here's a look at how different sectors are faring in the slowing economy.

Movies, experiences holding up

Concerts, movies, travel and other experiences people missed during the height of the pandemic are among the industries enjoying strong demand. Live Nation Entertainment, which owns concert venues and Ticketmaster, hasn't seen people's interest in attending concerts wane yet, CEO Joe Berchtold said at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference earlier this month. In movie theaters, blockbusters like "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick" have also pulled in strong box office sales. The movie industry long been considered "recession proof," since people who give up on pricier vacations or recurring Netflix subscriptions can often still afford movie tickets to escape for a few hours. Alcohol is another category that's generally protected from economic downturns, and people are going out to bars again after drinking more at home during the early days of the pandemic. Even as brewers, distillers and winemakers raise prices, companies are betting that people are willing to pay more for better-quality alcohol. "Consumers continue to trade up, not down," Molson Coors Beverage CEO Gavin Hattersley said on the company's earnings call in early May. It might seem counterintuitive, but he said the trend is in line with recent economic downturns. Alcohol sales have also been shielded in part because prices haven't been rising as quickly as prices for other goods. In May, alcohol prices were up roughly 4% from a year ago, compared with the 8.6% jump for overall consumer price index. Big airlines like Delta, American and United are also forecasting a return to profitability thanks to a surge in travel demand. Consumers have largely digested higher fares, helping airlines cover the soaring cost of fuel and other expenses, although domestic bookings have dipped in the last two months. It isn't clear whether the race back to the skies will continue after the spring and summer travel rushes. Business travel usually picks up in the fall, but airlines might not be able to count on that as some companies look for ways to curb expenses and even announce layoffs. People's desire to get out and socialize again is also boosting products like lipstick and high heels that were put away during the pandemic. That recently helped sales at retailers including Macy's and Ulta Beauty, which last month boosted their full-year profit forecasts. Luxury brands such as Chanel and Gucci are also proving to be more resilient, with wealthier Americans not as affected by climbing prices in recent months. Their challenges have been more concentrated in China of late, where pandemic restrictions persist. But the fear is that this dynamic could change quickly, and these retailers' short-term gains could evaporate. More than eight in 10 U.S consumers are planning to make changes to pull back on their spending in the next three to six months, according to a survey from NPD Group, a consumer research firm. "There is a tug-of-war between the consumer's desire to buy what they want and the need to make concessions based on the higher prices hitting their wallets," said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for NPD.

Homes, big-ticket items squeezed