Gaming giant NetEase plunges nearly 7% after it delays release of Diablo Immortal in China

The NetEase Games booth at the China Joy conference in Shanghai on July 30, 2021.

NetEase shares fell nearly 7% in Hong Kong on Monday after it announced plans to delay the release of Diablo Immortal in China.

The Chinese gaming giant said it will postpone the original June 23 release of the hotly-anticipated game but did not give a new launch date. Diablo Immortal, a mobile and PC game, was co-developed by NetEase and Activision Blizzard, the company Microsoft plans to buy.

The delay is due to the development team making some adjustments including support for a wider range of devices and network and performance optimizations, according to a statement on the game's official website.

But NetEase and Blizzard's move comes at a sensitive time for the Chinese game industry which is only just emerging from a months-long freeze of approvals from regulators.

The industry has faced intense scrutiny as part of a broader regulatory tightening on China's domestic technology companies.