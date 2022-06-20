'The system is rusty': Qantas CEO defends industry as airlines cancel thousands of flights

Air travel is roaring back, but not without some significant hiccups.

Particularly in North America and Europe, travelers have described chaos at airports, with scores of flights canceled or delayed, luggage lost and wait times to board planes exceeding four hours. That's partly the result of labor shortages from the pandemic, as layoffs have put pressure on airports and airlines facing a surge of summer passengers eager to travel.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy about the sector's recovery, said that after nearly two years of dramatically reduced activity, it's going to take some time to get the system up and running smoothly again.

"The entire industry everywhere is experiencing this, and we're seeing some of it in Australia," Joyce said at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 78th Annual General Meeting in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

It's "not as bad as you're seeing in Europe or in the North American market," the CEO said. "We saw during Easter long queues at airports; nothing like you've seen in London, Manchester and Dublin and other places around Europe.