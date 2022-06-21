Former U.S. ambassador says lifting China tariffs could slash inflation by 1% over time, help Biden in midterms

Removing tariffs on imported Chinese goods will strip 1% off inflation in the U.S. over time and return confidence to the economy which could help President Joe Biden at the ballot box, former U.S. ambassador David Adelman says.

"Inflation will be No. 1 issue in midterm elections in the U.S. in November," Adelman told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"While the president is limited in his ability to control inflation, there is one important tool in his toolbox," said Adelman, who served as U.S. ambassador to Singapore during the Obama administration.

"That is the ability to relieve the pressure on the American economy and American consumers that is caused by these very high tariffs rates that are imposed on more than $370 billion annually of Chinese imports."

"Many economists are saying that over time, you can have a full 1% decrease in the CPI, something that is very meaningful for American consumers," he said, referring to the consumer price index, a key measure of inflation."

While former President Donald Trump's trade war with China was popular among American voters on both sides of the aisle in 2018, Adelman said the effort was economically futile and did not create "meaningful" trade benefits.

"I think the proof is in the pudding. Not only was there no negative impact on the Chinese economy, it had an impact on the U.S. economy. It has acted as a boomerang on the U.S. economy," Adelman, who is also managing director of KraneShares, said.

"Biden is starting to realize as the election is shaping up, it's going to be the economy that is most important to voters. If the president can do anything to ease pressure, he should do so. Ultimately, good economics should make good politics," he said.