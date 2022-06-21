Jan. 6 hearing will focus on Trump's pressure on Georgia and Arizona officials to overturn 2020 election

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday is set to show how former President Donald Trump leaned on state officials to help overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

The committee's fourth public hearing, slated to start at 1 p.m. ET, will focus on how that pressure campaign by Trump and his allies played out in Arizona and Georgia, two swing states that were key to President Joe Biden's victory in 2020.

The hearing will detail how Trump "corruptly pressured state legislators and election officials to change election results," Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said earlier this month. Committee aides said the hearing will also delve into an "unprecedented scheme" by the Trump campaign to submit false alternate slates of electors.

The panel will hear in-person testimony from four state officials who were targeted as part of those efforts. They are: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — whom Trump pressured to "find" votes in a leaked phone call — and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling; Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; and Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker who was targeted with death threats and harassment after being accused of fraud.

Tuesday's presentation will be led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of the nine members of the select panel and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who is a regular target of Trump's ire.

