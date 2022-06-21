Kellogg to split into three independent companies

Kellogg announced Tuesday that it plans to separate into three independent companies.

The company will spin off its North American cereal business and plant-based division, which accounted for about 20% of its revenue last year. The remaining business includes its snacks, noodles, international cereal and North American frozen breakfast brands, which altogether represented about 80% of its 2021 sales.

"These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities," CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.

Read the full press release here.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.