CNBC Pro

Palantir is a buy as demand for AI platforms grows, Bank of America says

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProUBS says Charles Schwab's stock is a buy and 'well insulated' from market risk
Jesse Pound36 min ago
CNBC ProExxon Mobil shares can jump another 45% from current levels, Credit Suisse says in upgrade
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProThese fortress balance sheet stocks can weather a recession, Morgan Stanley says
Fred Imbert
Read More