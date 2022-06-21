Massive rail walkout kicks off in the UK with fears of a summer of strikes over pay

Forty thousand U.K. Network Rail staff and workers at 13 train operators have staged walkouts over pay in Britain's biggest rail strike in 30 years.

LONDON — A days-long rail walkout that is causing severe travel disruption across Britain could be just the beginning of a summer of strikes, U.K. workers' unions have warned, as numerous professions consider industrial action over pay.

Around 40,000 Network Rail staff and workers at 13 train operators went on strike Tuesday in the first of a series of planned strikes. This came after talks between operators and Britain's RMT union failed to reach an agreement on pay, working conditions and possible redundancies.

Just 20% of rail services in England, Scotland and Wales were running Tuesday, with further cancellations due on Thursday and Saturday, resulting in major disruptions for millions of workers and holidaymakers ahead of the peak summer travel season.

London Underground tubes were also running at limited capacity Tuesday as staff went on strike.

Labor unions say the rail strikes — the worst in a generation — are supported by staff in other sectors, and could galvanize them to step up action in an intensifying stalemate between the government and public sector workers.

That could lead to similar walkouts by teachers, health care workers and local government staff, the TUC, Britain's main movement for organized labor, told CNBC Tuesday.

"Many public sector workers are waiting to hear what their pay offer will be. Unions in education, the civil service and other parts of the public sector have already been clear that if the offers are substantially below inflation they will ballot their members for industrial action," TUC's Deputy General Secretary Paul Nowak said.

It comes as the U.K. suffers its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with wages failing to keep up with rising food and energy prices.

U.K. inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 9% in May — a figure the Bank of England has forecast could hit 11% in October. Still, the government has sought to hold public sector pay increases well below that.