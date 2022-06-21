CNBC Pro

Stocks up are up 2.5% Tuesday — here's what happened every time stocks popped this much this year

thumbnail
John Melloy@johnmelloy
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThis Goldman stock portfolio consistently beats the market — even this year. Here's what's in it
Yun Li37 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says recession would take S&P 500 another 15% to 20% lower
Pippa Stevens6 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says investors can weather a 'prolonged storm' with these global stocks
Zavier Ong
Read More