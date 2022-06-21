CNBC Pro

Buy these global tech stocks to cash in on the EV boom, UBS says

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO04:31
CNBC ProStill downside in stocks and bonds, but these asset classes look attractive: Strategist
CNBC ProKevin O’Leary names 3 companies to invest in: These are 'not going to zero'
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO10:16
CNBC ProAmerican Express, AutoZone, and Uber are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 17
Joshua Natoli
Read More