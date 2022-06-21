CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Nike, Palantir, Exxon, Charles Schwab, Micron & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWells Fargo upgrades Church and Dwight, says defensive staples stock has upside
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProPalantir is a buy as demand for AI platforms grows, Bank of America says
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProUBS says Charles Schwab's stock is a buy and 'well insulated' from market risk
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Read More