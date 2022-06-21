CNBC Pro

UBS says Charles Schwab's stock is a buy and 'well insulated' from market risk

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProExxon Mobil shares can jump another 45% from current levels, Credit Suisse says in upgrade
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProThese fortress balance sheet stocks can weather a recession, Morgan Stanley says
Fred Imbert
CNBC Pro These stocks present the best ‘long-term opportunity’ during a recession, analysts say
Michael Bloom
Read More