Amazon CEO acknowledges loss of Black leaders in internal memo

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged losing two top Black executives, who led warehouses and transportation, in a company email Tuesday night.

Jassy’s email sang the executives' praises, adding that he's "truly sorry to see them leave as they both have added significant value to the company.” The note was previously reported by Seattle tech blog Geekwire.

Jassy's acknowledgement Tuesday night came after the company announced this week that Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of the company’s leadership team, and David Bozeman, VP of Amazon Transportation Services, would be departing the company.

“Though we’ve made substantial progress in hiring Level 8 and Level 10 black leaders the last two years, it’s not lost on any of us that we’re losing two of our most senior black leaders,” Jassy’s email continued.

Their departures came after Amazon announced earlier this month that CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark will resign on July 1. On Tuesday, Jassy announced longtime Amazon executive Doug Herrington will take over the consumer business as the new chief executive of Worldwide Amazon Stores. Boler-Davis was in the running to be a potential successor.

Both were among the company’s few top Black executives. Boler-Davis was the only Black member of Amazon’s “S-team,” which is the company’s senior leadership team.

Amazon has made progress on diversity in its executive ranks in recent years, but still only 5.5% of its senior leaders were Black as of the end of 2021, according to company data.

“We have a lot of work left to do,” Jassy’s email concluded.



Here was Jassy's whole note: