Cramer says a 'bull market within a bear market' situation is possible if these 6 things happen

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that there are several things that need to happen for the market to have a "bull market within a bear market" situation.

"We're going to have rolling bottoms just like we had rolling tops. As long as you know how to identify the signs, you'll be able to spot them ahead of time and figure out how aggressive you should be and how much money you can possibly make," the "Mad Money" host said.

"As for the broader averages, I'm one of only a handful of people who genuinely believe we could have an entire bull market within a bear market situation, but only if we get some specific signposts," he added.

Stocks dipped slightly on Wednesday after gaining the day before, exhibiting the market's volatility as investors grow more fearful of a possible recession.

Here is Cramer's list of signposts that will indicate the market's long-term recovery:

Oil prices need to stabilize at levels beneficial for producers and the public Rampant food inflation needs to end Unemployment rates might need to rise to 5% for a couple of quarters: "That would tamp down demand and give us some breathing room in the fight against inflation," Cramer said. Investors need to stop engaging in speculative trading The advance-decline line needs to get better: "This is an all-important gauge that measures the overall breadth of the market — how many stocks are going up versus down. When you see it going steadily higher, that's a solid precursor to a run," he said. Stronger, established firms need to merge with newer, "junk" firms

"You get all of these, you'll see the bears on the run and interest rates will plummet. But without them, the market remains a house of pain," Cramer said.

