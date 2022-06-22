What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Powell on the Hill, Jim in the metaverse

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference on interest rates, the economy and monetary policy actions, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, June 15, 2022.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images
What I am looking at June 22, 2022
- A hard landing is back on the table with oil getting crushed. Copper going down. President Joe Biden asks Congress for a federal gas tax holiday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today will deliver the central bank's semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee.
- Is crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried the new J.P. Morgan by bailing out the crypto system? BlockFi, a crypto lending platform, said Tuesday it had secured a $250 revolving line of credit from Bankman-Fried's FTX Trading, reports Bloomberg. "A responsibility to step in."