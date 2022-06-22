Franchise Group considers lowering Kohl's bid closer to $50 a share from about $60, source says

People walk near a Kohl's department store entranceway on June 07, 2022 in Doral, Florida. Kohl’s announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group, which is proposing to buy the retailer for $60 per share.

The retail holding company Franchise Group is weighing lowering its bid for Kohl's to closer to $50 per share from about $60, according to a person familiar with the deal talks.

Kohl's shares dropped more than 10% Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of The Vitamin Shoppe is actively considering whether or not buying Kohl's is the best use case of Franchise Group's capital, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous since the conversations are private and ongoing.

Franchise Group has lined up financing with lenders, the person added. But the company, run by Chief Executive Officer Brian Kahn, is weighing a lower a price now as retailers grapple with bloated inventory as consumers balk at higher prices.

Earlier this month, Franchise Group proposed a bid of $60 per share to acquire Kohl's at a roughly $8 billion valuation. The two companies then entered a three-week window during which they can firm up any due diligence and final financing arrangements. That ends this weekend.

Kohl's shares opened Wednesday at $41.52 and traded as low as $34.64 in late May.

Representatives for Kohl's and Franchise Group didn't immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

