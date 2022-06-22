CNBC Investing Club

Ford CEO's bold move to close a money-losing plant bodes well for long-term stock holders

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
James Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., speaks during a launch event for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Emily Elconin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club

CNBC Investing Club'Buy Meta because I've seen the future' — Cramer talks about his metaverse tour with Mark Zuckerberg
Jim Cramer2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubHere's what 9 companies in our portfolio are working on to profit from the metaverse
Zev Fima2 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO02:54
CNBC Investing Club'I found it electric' — Cramer describes his time in the metaverse with Mark Zuckerberg
Joshua Natoli4 hours ago
Read More