U.S. Treasury yields slip as market rebound fades

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as risk-off sentiment returned to global markets.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down at 3.2352% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 3.3083%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Concerns over a possible recession have weighed on investor sentiment in recent weeks, with analysts divided over its likelihood, timing and scale.

The Federal Reserve last week hiked interest rates by 75 basis points, its largest increase since 1994, as it looks to tame inflation running at a 40-year high, but aggressive tightening could mean exerting further downward pressure on growth.

Market attention Wednesday will turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress at 9:30 a.m. ET. UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note that investors will need to see compelling evidence that inflation is cooling before a turnaround in market sentiment becomes likely.

"Inflation control today is less about wages and more about profits and pricing power. But the questions for investors are: Has consumer price inflation (or just gasoline prices) become the inflation target? With forward guidance trashed, why should anyone believe anything Powell says?" said UBS chief economist Paul Donovan.

"Markets are flip-flopping between recession fears and inflation fears. Today it is recession fears. Real wage growth is terrible in most major economies. However, consumers are cutting savings rates or increasing borrowing in order to support demand—limiting the growth slowdown."

Auctions will be held Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day Treasury bills, $14 billion of 20-year bonds and $22 billion of 2-year FRNs (floating rate notes).