What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta's big bet, Darden beats, commodities tank

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, appears on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on June 22, 2022.
What I am looking at June 23, 2022

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note back down to 3.1%. It was bad when yield was going up, now bad when it is coming down?
  • Reels v. TikTok: Don't be surprised if Reels surprises. Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta (META), is not as worried about recessions as most. The company is building its own operating system that will obviate Apple (AAPL) OS. Digital purchases will reach hundreds of dollars per person.

