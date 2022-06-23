Cramer's lightning round: Nokia is 'right to buy'

Loading chart...

Nokia Corp: "I am hearing nothing but positives of late, for the last four weeks, about Nokia. ... I think it's right to buy."

Alliance Resource Partners LP: "I think coal's at a decent price. ... I think they can make that yield."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I'm not going to say sell the company here."

Iron Mountain Inc: "I've been behind it because I like that dividend. ... I think you're okay in it."

Tattooed Chef Inc: "That's a very hard call. Doesn't make money, and I'm not currently recommending stocks that don't make money."

Intrepid Potash Inc: "I am very worried about that industry because I've seen the prices of corn and wheat have been going down. And soy."

CRISPR Therapeutics Inc: "I'm not going to bet against anyone who wants to be part of CRISPR technology, because it could be great."

