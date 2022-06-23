Isolated Putin says trade with China and India is increasing

Russian President Vladimir Putin is here seen at during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping weeks before the launch of the unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine. During the meeting, both countries signed a "no-limits pact"

In a transparent attempt to end his international isolation after the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for beefing up ties between BRICS, the bloc of five developing nations that includes China and India.

On Thursday, the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are holding the 14th annual meeting of their group. Virtually addressing a business forum a day earlier, Putin denounced the international sanctions imposed against his country, calling them "politically motivated."

In his keynote speech Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping echoed that sentiment, attacking the use of sanctions.

"To politicize the global economy and turn it into one's tool or weapon, and willfully impose sanctions by using one's primary position in the international financial and monetary systems will only end up hurting one's own interests as well as those of others, and inflict suffering on everyone," Xi said, according to an English-language state media transcript. He did not name the U.S. in his remarks.

Putin also claimed that BRICS economies are looking into creating an international reserve currency using the basket of their own currencies.

"The Russian Financial Messaging System is open for connection with the banks of the BRICS countries. The Russian MIR payment system is expanding its presence. We are exploring the possibility of creating an international reserve currency based on the basket of BRICS currencies," he said, according to an official English-language transcript from the Kremlin.

Putin's remarks come after Russia was cut off from the SWIFT interbank messaging system as part of the sanctions.