Jan. 6 hearing to spotlight Trump's pressure on DOJ and plan to replace attorney general

Former President Donald Trump appears on screen during the fourth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is holding its fifth hearing Thursday where it plans to show how President Donald Trump clashed with top Department of Justice leaders who pushed back on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The hearing will also show how Trump planned to install a new acting attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, to help spread his false claim that President Joe Biden's electoral victory was rigged through widespread fraud, the committee said.

Senior officials in Trump's Justice Department threatened to resign over the scheme, the committee plans to show. Three ex-DOJ officials — former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel — are set to testify in person at the hearing.

The event marks the committee's fifth presentation of evidence from its nearly yearlong investigation of Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. The rioters, spurred by Trump's false claims of rampant electoral fraud, temporarily prevented Congress from confirming Biden's victory.

The committee argues that its initial findings show Trump was at the center of a multi-pronged conspiracy to overthrow the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election. The panel notes that its investigation is ongoing.

[The livestream is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player at that time.]