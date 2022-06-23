CNBC Pro

JPMorgan midyear outlook shocker sees S&P 500 roundtrip to new record

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProWith recession fears surging, UBS dips into the history books to predict what could happen to stock markets
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProBank of America likes these lesser-known stocks — and gives one upside of more than 70%
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProSantoli: Investors’ worries migrate from inflation panic to fears over U.S. growth risk
Michael Santoli
Read More