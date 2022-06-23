CNBC Pro

Santoli: The S&P 500’s bounce is set to face its first hurdle to prove it’s more than a snapback

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: Investors’ worries migrate from inflation panic to fears over U.S. growth risk
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProAfter another big weekly loss, assessing whether stocks are cheap and a buying opportunity is near
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Investors grapple with a sense of surrender after the Fed raises interest rates
Michael Santoli
Read More