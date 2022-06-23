Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, Sarepta Therapeutics and more

Engineers move a 350-volt battery pack to be installed in a Fedex Corp. Express General Motors Co. (GM) van at the VIA Motors Inc. facility in Orem, Utah, U.S. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2014.

Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell.

FedEx — Shares of the shipping company rose more than 3% after FedEx issued upbeat guidance for its full fiscal year, projecting a rise in adjusted earnings. FedEx reported mixed results for its recently completed fiscal fourth quarter, with $6.87 in adjusted earnings per share on $24.39 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $6.86 in earnings per share on $24.56 billion of revenue.

Sarepta Therapeutics — The biopharma stock dropped more than 5% in extended trading after the FDA placed a clinical hold on Sarepta's treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta said there was a "serious adverse event" in one of the studies for the treatment.

Smith & Wesson Brands — Shares of the firearms manufacturer dipped about 2% after Smith & Wesson's fiscal fourth-quarter report showed a year over year decline in revenue and gross margin. The company, which has a market cap of roughly $650 million, hiked its quarterly divided to 10 cents per share from 8 cents.