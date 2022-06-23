Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, Sarepta Therapeutics and more

Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell.
FedEx — Shares of the shipping company rose more than 3% after FedEx issued upbeat guidance for its full fiscal year, projecting a rise in adjusted earnings. FedEx reported mixed results for its recently completed fiscal fourth quarter, with $6.87 in adjusted earnings per share on $24.39 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $6.86 in earnings per share on $24.56 billion of revenue.
Sarepta Therapeutics — The biopharma stock dropped more than 5% in extended trading after the FDA placed a clinical hold on Sarepta's treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta said there was a "serious adverse event" in one of the studies for the treatment.
Smith & Wesson Brands — Shares of the firearms manufacturer dipped about 2% after Smith & Wesson's fiscal fourth-quarter report showed a year over year decline in revenue and gross margin. The company, which has a market cap of roughly $650 million, hiked its quarterly divided to 10 cents per share from 8 cents.