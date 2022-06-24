CNBC Pro

Beware these yield traps with dividend payouts that could be too good to be true

Scott Schnipper
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC Pro'Strong growth ahead': Bank names its top EV battery stocks, giving one over 60% upside
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO10:45
CNBC ProTesla, Microsoft, and FedEx are some of today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers June 23
Joshua Natoli
CNBC ProThis first half ranks among the market’s worst on record. Here’s what typically happens next
John Melloy
Read More