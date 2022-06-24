Cramer's lightning round: Move on from DigitalBridge

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "It's going to make a ton of money. ... I like Pioneer."
DigitalBridge Group Inc: "I say ... let's move on."
Nucor Corp: "Steel prices are coming down. ... I'd rather buy energy right now than I would Nucor."
NIO Inc: Cramer pressed a button that seemingly played the sound of a car collision. "And that's what I have to say about NIO."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer.
