Jordan's king says he would support a Middle East version of NATO

Jordan's King Abdullah II said he would support the formation of a Middle East military alliance similar to NATO, and that it can be done with countries that are like-minded.

The kingdom works actively with NATO and sees itself as a partner of the alliance, having fought "shoulder-to-shoulder" with NATO troops for decades, the monarch told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday.

"I'd like to see more countries in the area come into that mix," he said.

"I would be one of the first people that would endorse a Middle East NATO," Abdullah said.

But the vision of such a military alliance must be very clear, and its role should be well defined, he added.

"The mission statement has to be very, very clear. Otherwise, it confuses everybody," he said.