JPMorgan tells employees the bank will pay for travel to states that allow abortion

JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest employers in the U.S. financial industry, told workers that it will pay for travel to states that allow legal abortions, according to a memo obtained exclusively by CNBC.

The news came as part of an internal communication to employees explaining expanded medical benefits set to begin in July, according to the June 1 memo.

"Effective in July, you will be able to access additional covered benefits under the U.S. Medical Plan," the New York-based bank told workers. Those changes include "family building benefits, such as cryopreservation," and enhanced benefits for LGBT+ workers, the bank said.

"We will also expand our existing health care travel benefit, which today covers certain services such as organ transplants, to all covered health care services that can only be obtained far from your home," JPMorgan told its staff.

