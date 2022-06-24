Trump takes credit for end of Roe v. Wade after his 3 Supreme Court justice picks vote to void abortion rights

President Donald Trump speaks during the 47th annual "March for Life" in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2020.

Former President Donald Trump called Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade "the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation" — and gave himself credit for the outcome in the controversial decision to undo federal abortion rights.

Trump nominated three of the five conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

That trio provided the margin of victory in the decision, which revoked the constitutional right to abortion that had existed for nearly a half-century. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion in the case, which Justice Clarence Thomas also joined in support.

Trump, in a statement, said Friday's ruling and other recent court decisions, "were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court."

"It was my great honor to do so!" Trump said.

Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court just about a week before the 2020 presidential election that Trump eventually lost.

Her nomination by Trump was rushed through the Senate process after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as Republicans feared they would not have the votes to confirm her after the Senate elections that same year.

Kavanaugh's nomination in 2018 ran into serious trouble after a woman claimed that he and a high school classmate of his drunkenly sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denied her allegations, and he was narrowly confirmed by the Senate.

Gorsuch's nomination by Trump in 2017 came after then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a year earlier refused to hold confirmation hearings on then-President Barack Obama's pick for the Supreme Court after the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Obama had nominated Merrick Garland, who currently is serving as U.S. attorney general.

Trump, in his statement, said he "did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people."

"These major Victories prove that even though the Radical Left is doing everything in their power to destroy our Country, your Rights are being protected, the Country is being defended, and there is still hope and time to Save America! I will never stop fighting for the Great People of our Nation!" Trump said.

