The race to make green hydrogen competitive is on. And Europe is building industrial-scale electrolyzers to help

One type of hydrogen production uses electrolysis, with an electric current splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen. If the electricity used in this process comes from a renewable source then some call it "green" hydrogen.

Siemens Energy and Air Liquide have announced plans to set up a joint venture focused on the production of "industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe."

The move, announced on Thursday, represents the latest attempt to find a way to drive "renewable" or "green" hydrogen production costs down and make the sector competitive.

The establishment of the joint venture — Siemens Energy will have a 74.9% stake, while Air Liquide will hold 25.1% — is subject to approval from authorities.

If all goes to plan, its headquarters will be in Berlin, with a facility producing electrolysis modules, or stacks, also based there.

Plans for electrolyzer production in the German capital had been previously announced. Manufacturing is set to begin in 2023, with a yearly production capacity of 3 gigawatts reached in 2025.

The European Union's executive arm, the European Commission, has previously said it wants 40 GW of renewable hydrogen electrolyzers to be installed in the EU in 2030.

In Feb. 2021, Siemens Energy and Air Liquide announced plans related to the development of "a large scale electrolyzer partnership."