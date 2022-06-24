CNBC Pro

Cybersecurity, lithium among sectors that could pay off for investors even if the economy enters a recession

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProBeware these yield traps with dividend payouts that could be too good to be true
Scott Schnipperan hour ago
CNBC Pro'Strong growth ahead': Bank names its top EV battery stocks, giving one over 60% upside
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProSantoli: The S&P 500’s bounce is set to face its first hurdle to prove it’s more than a snapback
Michael Santoli
Read More