British PM Boris Johnson warns Russian takeover of Ukraine would be 'absolutely catastrophic' for the world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that if Russia succeeds in its takeover of Ukraine, the global results would be "absolutely catastrophic."

Russia has been continuing its relentless attacks on Ukraine that started in late February. On Sunday, Russian forces unleashed a round of missiles on Kyiv, its first attack on the capital in weeks. Several view the strikes as a show of defiance against the Group of Seven leaders that were meeting the same day to discuss efforts to restrict and pressure the Kremlin.

Still, Johnson urged the West to continue its support of Ukraine as the war drags on. Allowing Russian success could set a dangerous precedent, he said.

"I would just say to people in the United States that this is something that America historically does and has to do, and that is to step up for peace and freedom and democracy," Johnson said on CNN's "State of the Union." "And if we let Putin get away with it, and just annex, conquer sizable parts of a free, independent, sovereign country, which is what he is poised to do… then the consequences for the world are absolutely catastrophic... we're legitimizing further acquisition by him by violence of other parts of the Soviet Union," he said.

"You can see the consequences, the lessons that will be drawn. That is what is ultimately disastrous, not just for democracy and for the independence of countries, but for economic stability," Johnson added.

The prime minister has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and has twice visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson stressed that while the costs to defend Ukraine are high, it's certainly "a price worth paying for democracy and freedom."