What Cramer is watching Monday — SEC chair speaks, Pioneer CEO says no to Biden

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, at the SEC headquarters in Washington, on July 22, 2021.
Melissa Lyttle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
What I am looking at June 27, 2022
- Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, on CNBC this morning ... Topics to discuss: crypto, Robinhood (HOOD), protection of investors, ESG (environmental, social and governance).
- Robinhood upgrade to neutral from sell at Goldman Sachs. Fundamentals are "still very weak," but now trading at $6.5 billion market cap versus its cash position of $6.2 billion and book value of $7 billion. Shares will remain range bound in near term with 19% upside over 12 months.