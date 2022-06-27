CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Monday — SEC chair speaks, Pioneer CEO says no to Biden

  • Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, on CNBC this morning ... Topics to discuss: crypto, Robinhood (HOOD), protection of investors, ESG (environmental, social and governance).
  • Robinhood upgrade to neutral from sell at Goldman Sachs. Fundamentals are "still very weak," but now trading at $6.5 billion market cap versus its cash position of $6.2 billion and book value of $7 billion. Shares will remain range bound in near term with 19% upside over 12 months.  

